Leek show returning to Olde Ship Inn at Seahouses
Now in its 56th year, the show is open to the public to view entries including the sought-after Best-Leek-In-Show class.
The show is open to the public between 12pm and 6pm at The Olde Ship Inn. Entry is £1 which includes entry into the raffle.
And if you fancy taking home some of the feasts on show, a charity auction of exhibits and entries along with a raffle will be taking place in the bar at 8.30pm.
Leek show member Ray Massey said: “It’s a great opportunity for people to see produce grown by our members. There’s a real art to show vegetable growing. It takes many hours, the right weather and luck to get specimens to be at peak perfection on show day.
"We’re a friendly bunch and there'll be members about to answer any questions and share tips about getting started or helping you grow vegetables to show or just to eat and enjoy.”
