The annual Old Ship Inn Leek Club show returns this Sunday (September 1st) in Seahouses where a display of prize leeks, vegetables, flowers and home baking will be on display.

Now in its 56th year, the show is open to the public to view entries including the sought-after Best-Leek-In-Show class.

The show is open to the public between 12pm and 6pm at The Olde Ship Inn. Entry is £1 which includes entry into the raffle.

And if you fancy taking home some of the feasts on show, a charity auction of exhibits and entries along with a raffle will be taking place in the bar at 8.30pm.

Ray Massey with some of his prize winning vegetables at last year’s show.

Leek show member Ray Massey said: “It’s a great opportunity for people to see produce grown by our members. There’s a real art to show vegetable growing. It takes many hours, the right weather and luck to get specimens to be at peak perfection on show day.

"We’re a friendly bunch and there'll be members about to answer any questions and share tips about getting started or helping you grow vegetables to show or just to eat and enjoy.”