News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
43 minutes ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
2 hours ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
3 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy

Last house remaining at Southfields development in Acklington

Only one home now remains unsold at a new housing development in Acklington.

By Ian Smith
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST

The other 15 properties at Southfields, the Buchanan Estates scheme, are either occupied, sold or reserved.

The final property, the Alnwick at plot 15 – a four-bedroom semi-detached house – is ready to move into.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As an added incentive, there is an assisted move scheme in place for anyone living in the Northumberland or Tyneside area.

The last home remaining at Southfields, Acklington.The last home remaining at Southfields, Acklington.
The last home remaining at Southfields, Acklington.
Most Popular

The house is priced at £350,000.

Lynn Grant of WalkersXchange, agent for the scheme, said: “We are very pleased with the way things have gone at Southfields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The scale of the development, built in a courtyard style, is just one of the reasons it has been so sought-after. It is a small, niche development and a very friendly place to live.

“With the warmer weather coming and a couple of bank holidays ahead of us, we are expecting renewed enthusiasm from the market and a growing interest in this final home as people start thinking about making a move to the seaside or countryside. In this case, you can have the best of both worlds as it is a wonderful location with good transport links."

She added: “Several buyers have come from outside the area from places such as Kent, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and the Midlands and tell us that they have been to the region on holiday, loved what they saw and wanted to retire here.”

The properties have been built by Surgo Construction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone interested is encouraged to make an appointment to view.

Related topics:AlnwickNorthumberlandKent