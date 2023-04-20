The other 15 properties at Southfields, the Buchanan Estates scheme, are either occupied, sold or reserved.

The final property, the Alnwick at plot 15 – a four-bedroom semi-detached house – is ready to move into.

As an added incentive, there is an assisted move scheme in place for anyone living in the Northumberland or Tyneside area.

The last home remaining at Southfields, Acklington.

The house is priced at £350,000.

Lynn Grant of WalkersXchange, agent for the scheme, said: “We are very pleased with the way things have gone at Southfields.

"The scale of the development, built in a courtyard style, is just one of the reasons it has been so sought-after. It is a small, niche development and a very friendly place to live.

“With the warmer weather coming and a couple of bank holidays ahead of us, we are expecting renewed enthusiasm from the market and a growing interest in this final home as people start thinking about making a move to the seaside or countryside. In this case, you can have the best of both worlds as it is a wonderful location with good transport links."

She added: “Several buyers have come from outside the area from places such as Kent, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and the Midlands and tell us that they have been to the region on holiday, loved what they saw and wanted to retire here.”

The properties have been built by Surgo Construction.

