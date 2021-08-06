The new Highway Code changes that will affect every driver

These are the 10 best fish and chip restaurants in Northumberland according to Tripadvisor

News you can trust since 1854

A separate dining room or office with walk-in bay window.

A spacious, open-plan, family, kitchen and dining area with bi-fold doors leading to the rear patio and garden with open aspect.

The entrance hall leads to a well-proportioned living room.

The Rose at Low Wood, Swarland.

It is for sale at £545,000.

Its boasts high specification interiors, including luxury fitted kitchens, contemporary bathrooms and refined modern detailing throughout.

The Rose, a four bedroom detached family home, is parts of the Cussins’ development at Alexander Grove, Low Wood.