Last few remaining homes available for sale at Alnwick development

A CGI of the Willowburn Park development in Alnwick.

Almost all homes have now been sold at Taylor Wimpey’s Willowburn Park developmen.

Of the few homes left at the development, two are the Whitford house-type.

The Whitford style homes are modern homes perfect for growing families with four bedrooms, a home office ideal for home working, a sociable open plan kitchen diner with utility area and a detached garage.

Once reserved, customers will have the option to upgrade and personalise their new home before they move in, using a wide range of upgrades and additional extras available.

Sarah Northcott, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North East said: “Our Willowburn Park development has proven to be very popular with our customers whether they are families, commuters or downsizers.

“Willowburn Park is the ideal location for those looking for their dream new home, with the historic town of Alnwick, countryside and stunning Northumberland coastline all on your doorstep.

"We are really proud of the growing community at the development and we’re confident that our final purchasers will feel at home quickly.

“I would encourage those interested in these final few homes to contact the sales team at this development to avoid missing out on their dream home.”

Willowburn Park will consist of a total of 236 homes once complete. It offers a collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes suitable for many different lifestyles.