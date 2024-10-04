Stephenson Meadows at Callerton has proved a big hit with buyers.

The clock is ticking for homebuyers looking to snap up a five-bedroom home in a sought-after spot near Ponteland.

Stephenson Meadows at Callerton has proved a big hit with buyers looking to enjoy the peace and quiet of village life.

The development comprises of 261 luxurious properties of differing sizes in an area surrounded by countryside – with golf courses, schools, shops and restaurants close at hand.

But anyone wanting to purchase The Denford, one of the largest and most impressive house styles on the Miller Homes development, needs to move quickly as only five remain.

It includes a large family and dining room, extending into a spacious kitchen, and patio doors into the garden.

The master bedroom, one of two with en-suite facilities, includes a dressing room, while other features of the completely detached homes include a laundry room and generously proportioned lounge with bay window.

The Denford also has solar PV diverters, which divert excess electricity to the hot water cylinder, saving energy and reducing bills.

Lauren Angus, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said: “This is a fantastic location and perfect for first time buyers or people who want to grow their family in a place with a real sense of community.

“There are so many benefits to buying a new build home, particularly at a time when people are looking to save on costs.”

Miller Homes has laid out a range of offers to help buyers purchase their new home. For more information about the offers and Stephenson Meadows, go to www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/stephenson-meadows-callerton.aspx