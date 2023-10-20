News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Large six-bedroom property in Longhoughton on the market

An exceptionally well presented detached house not far from Alnwick is available to purchase.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:07 BST

The spacious contemporary build benefits from six bedrooms and four bathrooms and lies in north end of Longhoughton village.

The house has three floors with generously sized rooms, including a large kitchen/dining room and family area.

It is on the market with Ayre Properties, Morpeth, with a guide price of £625,000.

This large six-bedroom property lies in the centre of Longhoughton Village.

1. Collage Maker-20-Oct-2023-10-56-AM-5121.jpg

This large six-bedroom property lies in the centre of Longhoughton Village. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Front exterior.

2. Little Garth 1

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Garden.

3. Little Garth 2

Garden. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Living room.

4. Little Garth 3

Living room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickMorpeth