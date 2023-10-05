Large family home in pretty seaside village of Craster in Northumberland up for sale
A five bedroom home in the quaint coastal of village of Craster has come on to the market.
South Acres is a substantial detached property with surrounding gardens, tucked away in a secluded position with sea views, a short walk from Dunstanburgh Castle.
Set aside from the other three bedrooms, two ensuite bedrooms positioned on the ground and first floor are ideal for visiting guests or potential for holiday let bookings.
It is on the market with Rook Matthews Sayer with a guide price of £775,000.
