The site at Fenwick Granary, near Beal, comprises nearly 19 acres of arable land and a further 13 acres of woodland.

William Blair of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a great opportunity for someone to own some land in the heart of Northumberland and will appeal to a number of different buyers.

"The land has been looked after and has the added benefit of an adjoining woodland and stream providing the new purchaser to own a lovely area of land in the setting of Northumberland.

Land at Fenwick Granary.

"There is access via the adjacent A1 to Berwick and the causeway to Lindisfarne is about four miles away. This area provides good quality agricultural land within striking distance of the beautiful Northumberland coast.”

The land is gently undulating, and rises from north to south.

It is currently in an arable rotation and has previously been cut for silage and grown winter wheat, beans and barley. The land is classified as Grade 3 on the Agricultural Land Classification Series.

On the east side of the landholding there is an attractive strip of mixed woodland and amenity ground through which the Dean Burn runs.

The land at Fenwick Granary adjoins the A1 on the east side. Access is to the north from Fishers Back Road, although there is also a gateway directly on to the A1 towards the southern boundary of the land.