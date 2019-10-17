The front of one of the stunning new homes on the newly built West Chevington Farm estate in West Chevington, Morpeth. Image by Bradley Hall.

Inside the amazing showhome on one of Nothumberland's most luxurious new estates

If you’re house-hunting or just fancy seeing what your money could buy in the Northumberland area then then this stunning house may take your fancy.

By Sophie Brownson
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 16:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th October 2019, 17:27 pm

A newly built luxury estate called West Chevington Farm, situated in West Chevington, is opening the doors of its stunning showhome this weekend to buyers keen to get their hands on a luxury home. The four-bedroom properties are built on a National Heritage listed Georgian-era farm site in Northumberland and start from £425,000. For more details visit: https://www.bradleyhall.co.uk/residential-properties/platinum-homes-west-chevington/

1. Exterior

The front of one of the stunning new homes on the newly built West Chevington Farm estate in West Chevington, Morpeth. Image by Bradley Hall.

Photo: Bradley Hall

2. The kitchen

Designed by Geatlook, North East-based interior design company, the West Chevington Farm homes feature beautiful yet functional kitchens. Image by Bradley Hall.

Photo: Bradley Hall

3. Living room

The home features stunning open-plan living areas designed with families in mind,. Image by Bradley Hall.

Photo: Bradley Hall

4. Office space

The four-bedroom properties offer plenty of space for an office. Image by Bradley Hall.

Photo: Bradley Hall

