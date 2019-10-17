Inside the amazing showhome on one of Nothumberland's most luxurious new estates
If you’re house-hunting or just fancy seeing what your money could buy in the Northumberland area then then this stunning house may take your fancy.
A newly built luxury estate called West Chevington Farm, situated in West Chevington, is opening the doors of its stunning showhome this weekend to buyers keen to get their hands on a luxury home. The four-bedroom properties are built on a National Heritage listed Georgian-era farm site in Northumberland and start from £425,000. For more details visit: https://www.bradleyhall.co.uk/residential-properties/platinum-homes-west-chevington/