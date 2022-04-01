Incredible Grade II-listed home in 200-year-old estate

The incredible Grade II-listed property in Bedlington showcases amazing, traditional features throughout and offers spacious, open plan living in a one-of-a-kind location, offering breath-taking panoramic views of the natural surroundings throughout the home.

The rich history of this property is notable right from the beginning, in the vestibule, which was originally used as a meat and game store and features ornate detailing in the windows.

The property is on the market with Signature North East for offers in the region of £600,000.

For more visit https://www.wearesignature.co.uk/property/hartford-hall-estate-bedlington/

1. Overview The grade two listed property showcases amazing, traditional features throughout and offers spacious, open plan living in a one-of-a-kind location. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Living room The living room has ample space for furnishings, a feature fireplace, and large windows drawing in natural light and showcasing the stunning view. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The kitchen is conveniently equipped with a range of integrated appliances and fitted floor and wall units. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Dining area The kitchen/diner provides a delightful area to dine while also connected is a utility room. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales