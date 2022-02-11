Spacious living four-bed detached family home with generous garden plot and lovely open aspect to the front.

Immaculately well presented four-bedroom property in sought after location

A spacious four-bedroom detached family home with generous garden plot has fone on the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 11th February 2022, 6:00 am

The property features two en-suite bedrooms positioned in a quiet end of cul-de-sac in a highly sought after location on the fringe of the prestigious Fairways Development in the ever popular Cramlington.

It is on the market with Yopa for offers over £330,000.

1. Overview

The property, which has been lovingly cared for and recently re-decorated, is close to local amenities.

2. Lounge

The lounge is a generously proportioned room which is light and airy courtesy of a large picture window looking over the front elevation.

3. Dining area

The dining area boasts French doors out to the garden and feature panelling to one wall.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen features wall and base units, integrated appliances, plus access to the utility room.

Cramlington
