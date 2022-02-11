Immaculately well presented four-bedroom property in sought after location

The property features two en-suite bedrooms positioned in a quiet end of cul-de-sac in a highly sought after location on the fringe of the prestigious Fairways Development in the ever popular Cramlington.
It is on the market with Yopa for offers over £330,000.
1. Overview
The property, which has been lovingly cared for and recently re-decorated, is close to local amenities.
2. Lounge
The lounge is a generously proportioned room which is light and airy courtesy of a large picture window looking over the front elevation.
3. Dining area
The dining area boasts French doors out to the garden and feature panelling to one wall.
4. Kitchen
The kitchen features wall and base units, integrated appliances, plus access to the utility room.
