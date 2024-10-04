This end-of-terrace, single storey property has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a generous amount of living space.

With its striking blue exterior carrying on into the home’s decor to reflect its coastal setting, it’s easy to see how the property would make an excellent holiday destination.

Similarly, it would also provide an effortless retirement retreat or an idyllically-positioned home.

The dining hall’s stone chimney makes a charming focal-point and the smart wood effect flooring extends across all of the accommodation and into the adjoining drawing room, where a bay window and corner fireplace offer a warming ambience.

The rear kitchen is fitted with contemporary cabinetry and a door links to a light-filled sunroom with French doors to the south west facing garden.

Outside, a pretty timber garden room and patio offer a pleasing setting to sit or dine.

Braeburn Cottage is on the market with Strutt & Parker, Morpeth with a guide price of £625,000.