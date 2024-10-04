Braeburn Cottage is on the market for £625,000.Braeburn Cottage is on the market for £625,000.
Braeburn Cottage is on the market for £625,000.

Idyllic seaside home with stunning views of the best-rated Northumberland beach is on the market in Bamburgh

By Lauren Coulson
Published 4th Oct 2024, 15:58 GMT
An ideal coastal getaway home is now for sale in Bamburgh.

This end-of-terrace, single storey property has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a generous amount of living space.

With its striking blue exterior carrying on into the home’s decor to reflect its coastal setting, it’s easy to see how the property would make an excellent holiday destination.

Similarly, it would also provide an effortless retirement retreat or an idyllically-positioned home.

The dining hall’s stone chimney makes a charming focal-point and the smart wood effect flooring extends across all of the accommodation and into the adjoining drawing room, where a bay window and corner fireplace offer a warming ambience.

The rear kitchen is fitted with contemporary cabinetry and a door links to a light-filled sunroom with French doors to the south west facing garden.

Outside, a pretty timber garden room and patio offer a pleasing setting to sit or dine.

Braeburn Cottage is on the market with Strutt & Parker, Morpeth with a guide price of £625,000.

Front exterior.

1. Breaburn Cottage

Front exterior. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Drawing room.

2. Breaburn Cottage

Drawing room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Dining room.

3. Breaburn Cottage

Dining room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Kitchen.

4. Breaburn Cottage

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BamburghNorthumberlandMorpeth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice