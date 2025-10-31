Ulgham Grange Farm Cottages, near Morpeth.placeholder image
Ulgham Grange Farm Cottages, near Morpeth.

Idyllic countryside cottage that's perfect for artists for sale in Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:45 GMT
Artists and writers are sure to love a charming farm cottage that’s been put up for sale.

The three-bedroom home at Ulgham Grange Farm Cottages, near Morpeth, has space in the rafters to bring your artistic visions to life.

Set within a peaceful cluster of six converted farm buildings, it’s the kind of place where neighbours know each other by name – and still leave you to get on with things. There’s a friendly wave, borrow-a-ladder vibe here, with big skies, quiet lanes and fields all around – the sort of setting that clears your head and gets your ideas flowing.

It is for sale with eXp UK for £550,000.

Ulgham Grange Farm Cottages.

1. Front

Ulgham Grange Farm Cottages. Photo: RightMove

A converted loft space, split into two studios, both tucked into the eaves.

2. Studio

A converted loft space, split into two studios, both tucked into the eaves. Photo: RightMove

Light-filled and calm loft space.

3. Loft

Light-filled and calm loft space. Photo: RightMove

The kitchen sits tucked into one corner of a generous dining room – traditional in feel, with a Belfast sink and plenty of storage space.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen sits tucked into one corner of a generous dining room – traditional in feel, with a Belfast sink and plenty of storage space. Photo: RightMove

