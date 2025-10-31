The three-bedroom home at Ulgham Grange Farm Cottages, near Morpeth, has space in the rafters to bring your artistic visions to life.
Set within a peaceful cluster of six converted farm buildings, it’s the kind of place where neighbours know each other by name – and still leave you to get on with things. There’s a friendly wave, borrow-a-ladder vibe here, with big skies, quiet lanes and fields all around – the sort of setting that clears your head and gets your ideas flowing.
It is for sale with eXp UK for £550,000.
