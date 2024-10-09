Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housing developer is going the extra mile to minimise the environmental impact of a scheme in West Thirston, near Felton.

Altoria Homes’ new bungalow development is designed to be as energy efficient as possible, featuring electric vehicle chargers, air source heat pumps, and underfloor heating reaffirming Altoria Homes commitment to green living.

In a move to further boost their sustainability efforts, Altoria Homes has partnered with local entrepreneur and Stannington farmer Michael Dungait, founder of Green Acres, a Northumberland-based initiative that offers carbon offsetting solutions through local action.

Rather than relying on large-scale international carbon-offset programmes, Green Acres focuses on localised efforts such as tree and hedge planting, bee hive cultivation, and grassland management. This partnership allows Altoria Homes to visibly reduce their carbon footprint right in their own backyard.

Alan and Victoria Fleming with Mike Dungait at West Thirston. Picture: Steve Brock Photography

Some 150 trees have already been planted to help offset the carbon produced during the construction process.

By working together, Altoria Homes and Green Acres aim to show that luxury and eco-friendliness can go hand in hand.

Alan Fleming, co-founder, “Building homes that not only meet the highest standards of luxury but also contribute positively to the environment has always been at the core of what we do.

"Our partnership with Green Acres allows us to take that commitment even further, ensuring that our developments have a lasting, positive impact on the local environment.”

Victoria Fleming, fellow co-founder, expressed pride in their work to become more sustainable.

She said: “We’ve always made conscious decisions to be sustainable. Working with Green Acres is an exciting next step, We’ve seen the detailed metrics on exactly how much carbon we offset through their programmes and if every other builder followed suit, the environment would benefit hugely.”

Michael Dungait of Green Acres added: “We help businesses like Altoria Homes meet their sustainability commitments with transparent, local actions.

"The audit we do, and the subsequent planting of trees and nature management also helps businesses like Alan’s prove that they are a genuine sustainable business which is good for them, their customers and contracting organisations.”

Altoria Homes, founded in 2016, has previously developed high-end schemes in Stannington and Blyth.