Housing developer to showcase transformation of former brickworks in Northumberland

Countylife Homes is holding an event to highlight the history of the former Swarland Brickworks, located close to the A697 at Thrunton, north of Longframlington.

Built in the 1930s, it closed in 2010 and had remained derelict and unused following a fire 12 years ago.

People are now being invited to see how it is being redeveloped into a new community of rural homes called ‘The Kilns’.

“The site has a fascinating history but had obviously seen better days,” said Mike Pattison, managing director with Countylife.

"Although a great opportunity for regeneration - being a brownfield site surrounded by stunning Northumbrian countryside - it also posed a number of challenges for redevelopment and was what perhaps could have been called a blot on our beautiful landscape.

"That certainly isn’t the case now as we move forward with creating these homes and a new future for the site. A nod to the past will remain with the old chimney remaining as a focal point in the centre of the scheme.”

In the 1930s, Commander Clare Vyner RN of Studley Royal, Ripon, purchased land at Swarland for the development of a land settlement for unemployed tradesmen, shipyard workers (and their families) from Tyneside.

A total of 77 homes were built together with shops, sports facilities and a village hall and work was provided, amongst other locations, at the Swarland Brickworks at Thrunton.

However, the hope to improve the fortunes of north east families by offering employment at a time of limited opportunity following the depression, was impacted by the outbreak of World War 2. Many young men of working age joining the fight overseas, reigniting the need for workers on Tyneside.

So, in 1942, with the workforce leaving to return to their old homes and jobs, the brickworks was sold to the Blythe family - who were involved in brick manufacture in Birtley and Washington.

Following the war, high quality bricks were manufactured by the company at Thrunton for many years. However, changing trends in production at the turn of the century, led the Blythe family deciding to close the brickworks.

The old clay pits were transformed into landscaped fishing lakes and the factory buildings used for storage.

Despite the lakes bedding in beautifully and proving popular with local anglers and walkers, the 2013 fire – which due to fears of water contamination could not be doused and was allowed to burn out over three to five months – left the old buildings in disrepair.

Moving forward to 2025, the site has now been cleared and work on the 14 new homes and three lakeside holiday cottages that Countylife is developing, is progressing well.

“Over half have already sold,” adds Mike. “The Kilns enjoys a superb rural location but is within easier reach of the shops and services of market town centres than people might think. Alnwick is just a 15-minute drive away and Rothbury slightly closer.

“Buyers have commented on the layout and design of the scheme and how the homes have been designed to fit the natural surroundings. We look forward to welcoming guests to site on the 25th October (10am to 4pm), to show how we have transformed a derelict eyesore into a wonderful place to live.”

1 . The Kilns An artist's impression of The Kilns once work is complete.

2 . The Kilns An aerial view of the Swarland Brickworks in the early 1960s.