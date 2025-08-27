Housing bid lodged for grazing pasture land in Cramlington

Plans have been lodged for a new housing development in Cramlington.

An outline planning application has been submitted by Land Profits Harrison Spratt for 14 homes on the southern edge of Nelson Village.

The land south of Chichester Avenue and north of Burdon Avenue is currently used as grazing pasture for horses and sheep and forms part of a larger paddock historically associated with informal equestrian and small-scale agricultural use.

A planning report by Wilson Architects states: “The paddock presents a logical opportunity for modest residential growth, given its position within the settlement boundary and its close integration with surrounding residential development.”

A proposed housing site in Nelson Village, Cramlington.

The proposal comprises seven 4-bedroom and seven 5-bedroom dwellings.

“Cramlington is expected to see a growing proportion of larger households in the years ahead, particularly those with three or more occupants,” adds the planning report. “This will increase demand for family-sized dwellings.

“In this context, the delivery of 14 high-quality 4 and 5-bedroom homes will contribute positively to local housing objectives.”