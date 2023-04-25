News you can trust since 1854
House prices in Northumberland: the 19 neighbourhoods with the cheapest homes

Getting onto the property ladder has been challenging for many years, but rising interest rates are making it even tougher.

By Ian Smith
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider.

So which parts of Northumberland have the most affordable homes?

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of Northumberland, according to new figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Across England and Wales, the cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property can largely be found in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The ONS splits England and Wales into 7,202 small areas, of which 128 have median house prices of under £100,000. The cheapest place to buy a house is Horden in County Durham, where the average property will set you back just £57,500.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods were all found in London. Barking Central was the cheapest neighbourhood to buy a property in the capital, with prices just below £200,000.

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

How do property prices compare in Northumberland? Here we reveal the 19 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.

The cheapest neighbourhood is Ashington Hirst where the median property price paid for a property in the year to September 2022 was £63,500.

1. Ashington Hirst

The cheapest neighbourhood is Ashington Hirst where the median property price paid for a property in the year to September 2022 was £63,500. Photo: Google

Second cheapest is Blyth Cowpen where the median property price paid for a property in the year to September 2022 was £96,250.

2. Blyth Cowpen

Second cheapest is Blyth Cowpen where the median property price paid for a property in the year to September 2022 was £96,250. Photo: Google

Third cheapest is Ashington South where the median property price paid for a property in the year to September 2022 was £98,000.

3. Ashington South

Third cheapest is Ashington South where the median property price paid for a property in the year to September 2022 was £98,000. Photo: Google

The 4th cheapest neighbourhood is Bedlington Station and Sleekburn where the median property price paid for a property in the year to September 2022 was £100,000.

4. Bedlington Station and Sleekburn

The 4th cheapest neighbourhood is Bedlington Station and Sleekburn where the median property price paid for a property in the year to September 2022 was £100,000. Photo: Google

