House prices in Northumberland on the rise but possible good news for first-time buyers
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Northumberland house price in the year to March was £208,611 – a 3.6% increase on February.
The rise in Northumberland contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 11.6% over the last year.
It means the area ranked fourth among the North East’s 12 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Northumberland rising by £22,000 over the past year.
The highest annual growth in the North East was in Newcastle, where property prices increased on average by 14.2%.
At the other end of the scale, properties in North Tyneside gained 5.2% in value.
Across the UK, average house prices have jumped 6.4% over the past year, as the ending of a stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland from April onwards sparked a stampede of homebuyers in the run-up.
The figures were released as statistics showed UK inflation surged to its highest level (3.5%) for more than a year last month.
Jonathan Handford, managing director at estate agent group Fine and Country, said: "In the months ahead, inflation and still-elevated borrowing costs are likely to weigh on demand, particularly as affordability remains stretched across much of the country.
"That said, a period of softer or stabilising house prices may offer a welcome opportunity for first-time buyers who have been priced out in some areas of the country."