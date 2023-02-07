Horse-lover’s dream: sprawling three-bed West Chevington home on the market for eye-catching price
This semi-rural property is ideal for horse-lovers, with open farmland and its own grounds extending to 5.4 acres.
By Jack Marshall
5 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 12:51pm
On the market for offers in excess of £475,000 with Bradley Hall, this three-bed West Chevington home features a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace and woodburner, a refitted open-plan kitchen diner, a dining area, a utility room, large bedrooms, and wonderful gardens. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3