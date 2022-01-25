Homebuilder to host event for first time buyers

An artist impression of Taylor Wimpey’s North Seaton Park development.

The event will take place at Taylor Wimpey’s North Seaton Park development on January 29 and 30, with appointments available via phone on 01670 330 693.

Guests will have the opportunity to take a look around Taylor Wimpey’s North Seaton Park development, view the show homes, and also enquire about homes available at the new Shoreview development nearby.

The Taylor Wimpey Sales Team will be on hand at the event, along with an independent mortgage advisor, who will be able to answer any questions.

Visitors will also be able to find out more about the government-backed Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme.

Ending in 2023, the Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme allows first-time buyers a chance to purchase their dream home with just a 5% deposit.

Sarah Northcott, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “We are excited to welcome first time buyers to our North Seaton Park development this weekend.

“We have a great range of homes available at both our North Seaton Park and Shoreview developments in Northumberland which will make wonderful first homes for buyers.

"Our Sales Team will be available to answer any questions and to advise how best people can take advantage of the Help to Buy: Equity Loan scheme. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the event.”

For more information about Taylor Wimpey’s Shoreview development visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/blyth/shoreview