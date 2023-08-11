Home with a luxury interior for sale in Felton
A four-bedroom detached family home in Felton is on the market.
Lauren Coulson
Published 11th Aug 2023
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 19:57 BST
Church Bank in Felton has undergone a full refurbishment and offers a luxurious standard of living, with four large bedroom, two bathrooms and an ensuite.
Included in the large kitchen is a gas fired aga and quartz work surfaces, with a formal dining room positioned to the rear of the property, with windows and French doors overlooking the private garden and surrounding woodland.
There is a driveway leading to the integral garage and a layby to the side offers additional parking.
Church Bank is on the market with Brunton Residential, Great Park, for offers over £525,000.
