Church Banks is a detached family home in a stunning location.Church Banks is a detached family home in a stunning location.
Home with a luxury interior for sale in Felton

A four-bedroom detached family home in Felton is on the market.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 11th Aug 2023, 19:51 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 19:57 BST

Church Bank in Felton has undergone a full refurbishment and offers a luxurious standard of living, with four large bedroom, two bathrooms and an ensuite.

Included in the large kitchen is a gas fired aga and quartz work surfaces, with a formal dining room positioned to the rear of the property, with windows and French doors overlooking the private garden and surrounding woodland.

There is a driveway leading to the integral garage and a layby to the side offers additional parking.

Church Bank is on the market with Brunton Residential, Great Park, for offers over £525,000.

Front external.

1. Church Bank 1

Front external. Photo: Rightmove

Kitchen.

2. Church Bank 2

Kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Living room.

3. Church Bank 3

Living room. Photo: Rightmove

One of the bedrooms.

4. Church Bank 4

One of the bedrooms. Photo: Rightmove

