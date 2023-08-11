A four-bedroom detached family home in Felton is on the market.

Church Bank in Felton has undergone a full refurbishment and offers a luxurious standard of living, with four large bedroom, two bathrooms and an ensuite.

Included in the large kitchen is a gas fired aga and quartz work surfaces, with a formal dining room positioned to the rear of the property, with windows and French doors overlooking the private garden and surrounding woodland.

There is a driveway leading to the integral garage and a layby to the side offers additional parking.

Church Bank is on the market with Brunton Residential, Great Park, for offers over £525,000.

