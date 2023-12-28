A stunning holiday home boasting unrivalled views of the Northumberland coast and countryside has been put up for sale.

Hastings House, in North Sunderland, just outside Seahouses, has been placed on the market for a guide price of £840,000.

Its close proximity to the Farne Islands has made it popular among tourists over recent years.

Internally, the property boasts five bedrooms, a fitted kitchen-diner, plush sitting room and a Juliet balcony overlooking the coast.

It also has a second, south-facing balcony providing the perfect spot for a morning coffee or an evening wine.

Externally, the property benefits from a garage that has been converted into a games room and ample car parking.

It also has a giant paved chessboard, complete with pieces and a large, easy-to-maintain decking space with sunken hot tub.

The property is being marketed by leading North of England property agency, Bradley Hall.

Angus Todd, director of Bradley Hall Alnwick, said: “Hastings House offers an incredible opportunity for the right buyer to snap up either their dream family home or a successful holiday-let.

“Over recent years, the home has been a real success for its current owners, with consistently high occupancy rates making it a worthy asset to add to any portfolio.

“That said, the fact it has retained all of its original features also means it could just as easily be turned back into a family home offering the perfect balance between coast and country living.

“We’re really expecting interest to be high so we would recommend anyone interested in the property to arrange a viewing to avoid missing out.”

According to holiday home expert, Host & Stay, the property could generate a monthly profit of up to £46,891 in its first year, increasing to £56,947 by its fourth year.

Andrew Biggs, director at Host & Stay, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to own a holiday let that will generate a healthy return. The area is very popular with visitors, all year round.”

For more information on the property, visit: https://www.bradleyhall.co.uk/residential-properties/hastings-house-south-lane-north-sunderland-ne68-7un/

Hot tub Hastings House boasts a hot tub.