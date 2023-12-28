Holiday home with hot tub hits the market on Northumberland coast
Hastings House, in North Sunderland, just outside Seahouses, has been placed on the market for a guide price of £840,000.
Its close proximity to the Farne Islands has made it popular among tourists over recent years.
Internally, the property boasts five bedrooms, a fitted kitchen-diner, plush sitting room and a Juliet balcony overlooking the coast.
It also has a second, south-facing balcony providing the perfect spot for a morning coffee or an evening wine.
Externally, the property benefits from a garage that has been converted into a games room and ample car parking.
It also has a giant paved chessboard, complete with pieces and a large, easy-to-maintain decking space with sunken hot tub.
The property is being marketed by leading North of England property agency, Bradley Hall.
Angus Todd, director of Bradley Hall Alnwick, said: “Hastings House offers an incredible opportunity for the right buyer to snap up either their dream family home or a successful holiday-let.
“Over recent years, the home has been a real success for its current owners, with consistently high occupancy rates making it a worthy asset to add to any portfolio.
“That said, the fact it has retained all of its original features also means it could just as easily be turned back into a family home offering the perfect balance between coast and country living.
“We’re really expecting interest to be high so we would recommend anyone interested in the property to arrange a viewing to avoid missing out.”
According to holiday home expert, Host & Stay, the property could generate a monthly profit of up to £46,891 in its first year, increasing to £56,947 by its fourth year.
Andrew Biggs, director at Host & Stay, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to own a holiday let that will generate a healthy return. The area is very popular with visitors, all year round.”
For more information on the property, visit: https://www.bradleyhall.co.uk/residential-properties/hastings-house-south-lane-north-sunderland-ne68-7un/