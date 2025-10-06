Holiday home with fabulous sea views for sale at Beadnell in Northumberland

By Ian Smith
Published 6th Oct 2025, 17:07 BST
A property boasting incredible sea views has been put up for sale in Northumberland.

The semi-detached property on Harbour Road in Beadnell is at present divided into two separate holiday lets – a three bedroom house and one bedroom annexe with terrace.

Farneholm and Farneholm Cottage is on the market with Sanderson Young with a guide price of £675,000.

The property boasts fantastic sea views.

Beadnell 1

The property boasts fantastic sea views.

Farneholm and Farneholm Cottage.

Beadnell 2

Farneholm and Farneholm Cottage.

The living room with a brick fireplace.

Beadnell 3

The living room with a brick fireplace.

An open plan fitted kitchen with a range of cabinets.

Beadnell 4

An open plan fitted kitchen with a range of cabinets.

