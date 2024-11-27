Waleric House is offering luxury holiday accommodation.Waleric House is offering luxury holiday accommodation.
Waleric House is offering luxury holiday accommodation.

Holiday home in Alnmouth on the Northumberland coast given a spectacular rebuild

By Lauren Coulson
Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:49 BST
A spectacular holiday cottage in Northumberland has been completely rebuilt from the ground up and offers a wonderful coastal getaway.

The luxurious Waleric House, behind Northumberland Street in Alnmouth, boasts a spacious and bright interior that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living and with its perfect fusion of contemporary and traditional architectural elements, the property exudes both modern elegance and timeless charm in an enviable position to admire the estuary views.

Waleric House (pronounced Valeric) was completely renovated in 2016 and costs from £1,159 for a seven-night stay.

It gets its interesting name from the former name of Alnmouth in the 13th century, which was Saint Waleric.

The standout feature is the striking upper floor – a sleek, metal-clad design with expansive glass panels that offer breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside above the enclosed garden.

Sleeping up to six guests (and up to three dogs) in three en-suite bedrooms, the luxury holiday cottage has been designed with an open plan, airy and coastal feel in mind, with huge glass windows, bi-fold doors in the living area, and a large balcony from the master bedroom.

It’s less than five minutes walk to the beach with an art gallery, several cafes, a delicious deli and four pubs to choose from.

Visit www.coquetcottages.co.uk to book your stay.

Front exterior.

1. Waleric House

Front exterior. Photo: Brian Young Architectural Photography

Photo Sales
Living space.

2. Waleric House

Living space. Photo: Brian Young Architectural Photographer

Photo Sales
Living space dining area.

3. Waleric House

Living space dining area. Photo: Brian Young Architectural Photography

Photo Sales
It is a dog friendly accommodation with up to three dogs allowed.

4. Waleric House

It is a dog friendly accommodation with up to three dogs allowed. Photo: Brian Young Architectural Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandAlnmouth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice