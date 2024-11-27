The luxurious Waleric House, behind Northumberland Street in Alnmouth, boasts a spacious and bright interior that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living and with its perfect fusion of contemporary and traditional architectural elements, the property exudes both modern elegance and timeless charm in an enviable position to admire the estuary views.

Waleric House (pronounced Valeric) was completely renovated in 2016 and costs from £1,159 for a seven-night stay.

It gets its interesting name from the former name of Alnmouth in the 13th century, which was Saint Waleric.

The standout feature is the striking upper floor – a sleek, metal-clad design with expansive glass panels that offer breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside above the enclosed garden.

Sleeping up to six guests (and up to three dogs) in three en-suite bedrooms, the luxury holiday cottage has been designed with an open plan, airy and coastal feel in mind, with huge glass windows, bi-fold doors in the living area, and a large balcony from the master bedroom.

It’s less than five minutes walk to the beach with an art gallery, several cafes, a delicious deli and four pubs to choose from.

Visit www.coquetcottages.co.uk to book your stay.

