Little Mill, Howick.

Holiday home development put up for sale on the Northumberland coast

A fabulously converted former mill turned holiday home development has been put up for sale.

Friday, 11th February 2022, 1:53 pm

Little Mill, Howick, is being marketed through Signature for offers over £1.25million.

The Old Mill is separated into three buildings, making it ideal for gatherings of family and friends, and was extensively updated during 2017.

1. Little Mill

The Old Mill is separated into three buildings and was extensively updated during 2017.

2. Lounge

The primary living room provides seating comfortable enough for 10+and has a stunning open fire and large window seat overlooking the courtyard.

3. Kitchen

A large, open plan kitchen diner; a great entertaining space also benefiting from a casual seating area with a wood burner. The kitchen currently allows seating for 16.

4. Dining room

The dining room has seating for 18 people and also benefits from an open fire and double doors.

