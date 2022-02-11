Holiday home development put up for sale on the Northumberland coast

Little Mill, Howick, is being marketed through Signature for offers over £1.25million.
The Old Mill is separated into three buildings, making it ideal for gatherings of family and friends, and was extensively updated during 2017.
Take a closer look with these x pictures.
1. Little Mill
Photo: RightMove
2. Lounge
The primary living room provides seating comfortable enough for 10+and has a stunning open fire and large window seat overlooking the courtyard.
Photo: RightMove
3. Kitchen
A large, open plan kitchen diner; a great entertaining space also benefiting from a casual seating area with a wood burner. The kitchen currently allows seating for 16.
Photo: RightMove
4. Dining room
The dining room has seating for 18 people and also benefits from an open fire and double doors.
Photo: RightMove