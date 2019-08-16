Check out these cottages with hot tubs in Northumberland

Holiday cottages with hot tubs to rent in Northumberland

One of the best ways to relax is by chilling out in a hot tub and these cottages in Northumberland are great places to do that.

By Faye Dixon
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 11:30

Take a look at these holiday cottages. Do any catch your eye?

1. 1 Grange Cottages, Glanton

This cottage has a private hot tub at the far end of the garden in it's own enclosed fenced area with lighting and a little wooden chalet.

Photo: Sykes Cottages

2. 2 Grange Cottages, Glanton

Similarly, this cottage boasts a private hot tub to the side in its own enclosed fenced and decked area with lighting and a little wooden chalet.

Photo: Sykes Cottages

3. Bank Top Cottage, Embleton

To the front of this cottage, there is a patio area with a hot tub in the ideal place to take in the glorious sea views.

Photo: Sykes Cottages

4. Roro's Retreat, Morpeth

High quality furnishings, a decking with a hot tub, an en-suite shower room and a warming electric fire are just some qualities that make this cottage perfect for a holiday for family and friends.

Photo: Sykes Cottages

