Holiday cottages just a few yards from Bamburgh Castle and beach put up for sale

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 10:17 BST
A mystery residential investment opportunity is being offered just yards from Bamburgh Castle.

Five well established letting cottages with stunning uninterrupted views of the beach and castle have been put up for sale for offers in excess of £2 million.

Details state: ‘Located in one of the most prestigious locations within the highly sought after village of Bamburgh is this amazing opportunity to acquire five well established letting cottages situated in one dwelling.

‘The cottages have an established letting income of over £200,000 and provide a net return on capital in excess of 7% PA.’

Bamburgh Castle and beach.

The sale comprises a pair of one-bedroom cottages, a pair of two-bedroom cottages and a three-bedroom cottage.

‘Each cottage enjoys stunning uninterrupted views over Bamburgh beach, its historic castle and the village itself, all from its highly privileged and rare location,’ state agents Sanderson Young in the sales brochure.

It adds that the cottages currently have strong demand from regular and repeat clients.

