Historic Otterburn Castle Country Hotel for sale in Northumberland for £2.75m

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:33 BST
The historic Otterburn Castle run as a successful country house hotel seeks a buyer.

The grand hotel steeped in history and set within 32 acres of landscaped gardens, woodland and parkland in the heart of Northumberland National Park, is available on Rightmove for £2.75m.

Retaining many of its original architectural features, including carved staircases, mullioned windows and ornate fireplaces, the castle offers 18 en suite bedrooms, elegant reception spaces, and a marquee for events.

1. Otterburn Castle

The castle currently operates as a successful country house hotel. Photo: Rightmove

2. Reception Hall

The grand reception hall with many of its original features. Photo: Rightmove

3. Grand staircase

A grand staircase leads up to the higher floors. Photo: Rightmove

4. Dining room

The dining room incorporates an area for private dining. Photo: Rightmove

