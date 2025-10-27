Old Church, located in Harbottle, is a six-bedroom property with heaps of character. The original building dates to 1854 and has been thoughtfully renovated with modern fixtures.
Old Church is available on Rightmove for £650,000, being marketed by Ayre Property Services.
1. Old Church
The home is a Grade II listed converted former Presbyterian church. Photo: Duncan mccall
2. Old Church
A patio area with seating to enjoy the countryside. Photo: Duncan mccall
3. Old Church
The entrance hall. Photo: Duncan mccall
4. Old Church
The mezzanine features large stained-glass windows, exposed wooden beams and vaulted ceiling. Photo: Duncan mccall