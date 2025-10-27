Historic Old Church with six bedrooms and a sauna for sale in Harbottle, Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:58 GMT
A unique home and Grade II listed former church is for sale in a Northumberland village.

Old Church, located in Harbottle, is a six-bedroom property with heaps of character. The original building dates to 1854 and has been thoughtfully renovated with modern fixtures.

Old Church is available on Rightmove for £650,000, being marketed by Ayre Property Services.

The home is a Grade II listed converted former Presbyterian church.

1. Old Church

A patio area with seating to enjoy the countryside.

2. Old Church

The entrance hall.

3. Old Church

The mezzanine features large stained-glass windows, exposed wooden beams and vaulted ceiling.

4. Old Church

