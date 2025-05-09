Historic Northumberland railway station with station master's house for sale at £550k

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 9th May 2025, 11:13 BST
A rare opportunity to own a historic Northumberland railway station including a station master’s house is available.

Norham Station was built in 1851 on the North Eastern railway line between Tweedmouth and Sprouston junction, and ceased to operate in 1965.

Now, the station, along with four-bedroom detached house, 3 acres of land, and numerous buildings including, the telegraph office, a porter’s room and a store, is on the market for £550k.

The property is available on Rightmove, and being marketed by Paton and Co.

The site incudes the old station, living quarters and a number of additional buildings.

1. Norham Station

Norham Station includes 3 acres of land and outdoor spaces for relaxing and entertaining.

2. Land

The site has great potential for a tourist business.

3. Exterior

The station contains most of its original features.

4. Signal box

