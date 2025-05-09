Norham Station was built in 1851 on the North Eastern railway line between Tweedmouth and Sprouston junction, and ceased to operate in 1965.
Now, the station, along with four-bedroom detached house, 3 acres of land, and numerous buildings including, the telegraph office, a porter’s room and a store, is on the market for £550k.
The property is available on Rightmove, and being marketed by Paton and Co.
