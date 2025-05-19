A Grade II listed farm on the banks of the River Tweed, complete with a Georgian manor and holiday-letting estate, has been listed for sale.

After decades of ownership with one family, West Ord Farm, located three miles from Berwick-upon-Tweed has been brought to market for offers over £6.7m.

The historic farm extends to over 461 acres, and includes an estate with five fully modernised holiday cottages and two converted riverside fishing shiels.

Listed by specialist farm and estate management firm FBR Seed, the property is available as a whole or in two lots.

West Ord Farm.

The Lang family, who have owned the farm since 1983, said: “We’ve been here for more than 40 years and it’s been a wonderful place to live and work, the farm really is our pride and joy.

“The land’s been good to us, and we’ve always tried to look after it in return. It has been the perfect place to raise our family, with endless memories of looking after livestock, horse riding, summer evenings on the tennis court and days of fishing on the River Tweed.

“We hope whoever takes it on sees the same potential and value in it that we always have.”

At the heart of the development is the five-bedroom Georgian farmhouse which dates back to the early 1700s.

West Ord farmhouse, a Grade II listed Georgian manor.

Commissioned by Sir William Blackett, second baronet of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Historic England notes that the property was constructed for his mistress, Margaret Orde.

The home sits within generous gardens, including a full-sized tennis court, uniquely situated in England with views of Scotland across the river. Hand-carved cornicing and wall panelling have been carefully preserved, maintaining their original Georgian character.

The sale also includes a residential development site known as Low House. Extending to approximately 3.58 acres, the plot benefits from full planning permission for a four-bedroom home.

Sarah Mason, Director at FBR Seed said: “There are few farms that offer this combination of quality, location and legacy.

Holiday cottage and converted fishing shiel.

“West Ord is not just a productive working farm, it’s a home, a diversified business, and a place with real depth of character.

"Properties of this calibre and versatility rarely come to market in this sought-after location, it represents both a sound investment opportunity and a chance to acquire a piece of Northumberland country heritage with proven commercial credentials.”