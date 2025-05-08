With seven bedrooms, a formal garden, tennis court, library, a gym, and a view towards the Simonside Hills – Wreighburn House in Thropton is for sale for £2.6m.
The property, including its 30 acres of grounds and gardens and detached holiday cottage, is for sale on Rightmove and being marketed by Ayre Property Services.
1. Wreighburn House
The property is lined with beech and sycamore trees planted almost 200 years ago and surrounded by formal gardens and parkland. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance/hallway
The house underwent a major renovation in 1990. Photo: Rightmove
3. Breakfast room
The ground floor features an informal breakfast room. Photo: Rightmove
4. Adjoining kitchen
The breakfast room leads into a family kitchen with french windows. Photo: Rightmove
