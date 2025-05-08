Historic Northumberland estate with 30 acres of land and views of Simonside hits the market for £2.6m

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 8th May 2025, 14:55 BST
A characterful country estate dating back to the medieval times in Northumberland has hit the market.

With seven bedrooms, a formal garden, tennis court, library, a gym, and a view towards the Simonside Hills – Wreighburn House in Thropton is for sale for £2.6m.

The property, including its 30 acres of grounds and gardens and detached holiday cottage, is for sale on Rightmove and being marketed by Ayre Property Services.

The property is lined with beech and sycamore trees planted almost 200 years ago and surrounded by formal gardens and parkland.

1. Wreighburn House

The property is lined with beech and sycamore trees planted almost 200 years ago and surrounded by formal gardens and parkland. Photo: Rightmove

The house underwent a major renovation in 1990.

2. Entrance/hallway

The house underwent a major renovation in 1990. Photo: Rightmove

The ground floor features an informal breakfast room.

3. Breakfast room

The ground floor features an informal breakfast room. Photo: Rightmove

The breakfast room leads into a family kitchen with french windows.

4. Adjoining kitchen

The breakfast room leads into a family kitchen with french windows. Photo: Rightmove

