By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:08 BST
A magnificent 17th century home in the heart of Warkworth has been put up for sale.

The Queen Anne-style property at Bridge End dates back to around 1690 and occupies a commanding position on the southern side of an ancient stone bridge over the River Coquet.

Featured in Pevsner's architectural guide and reputedly once the parish vicarage, Bridge End is believed to have been owned by the Clutterbuck family between 1700 and 1900.

Extending to over 8,000 sq ft across four floors, including a self-contained annexe, Bridge End showcases an array of original period features, from high ceilings and intricate decorative plasterwork to stone fireplaces, wooden floors, and traditional sash windows with shutters. A medieval cellar sits beneath the striking staircase, further enhancing its historical charm.

It is on the market with Knight Frank, Edinburgh, for offers over £1.35 million.

The property dates back to around 1690 and occupies a commanding position on the southern side of an ancient stone bridge.

1. Bridge End, Warkworth

The property dates back to around 1690 and occupies a commanding position on the southern side of an ancient stone bridge. Photo: RightMove

The drawing room.

2. Bridge End, Warkworth

The drawing room. Photo: Right Move

An aerial view of the property with the River Coquet beyond.

3. Bridge End, Warkworth

An aerial view of the property with the River Coquet beyond. Photo: RightMove

The formal dining room.

4. Bridge End, Warkworth

The formal dining room. Photo: RightMove

