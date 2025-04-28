The Queen Anne-style property at Bridge End dates back to around 1690 and occupies a commanding position on the southern side of an ancient stone bridge over the River Coquet.

Featured in Pevsner's architectural guide and reputedly once the parish vicarage, Bridge End is believed to have been owned by the Clutterbuck family between 1700 and 1900.

Extending to over 8,000 sq ft across four floors, including a self-contained annexe, Bridge End showcases an array of original period features, from high ceilings and intricate decorative plasterwork to stone fireplaces, wooden floors, and traditional sash windows with shutters. A medieval cellar sits beneath the striking staircase, further enhancing its historical charm.

It is on the market with Knight Frank, Edinburgh, for offers over £1.35 million.

1 . Bridge End, Warkworth The property dates back to around 1690 and occupies a commanding position on the southern side of an ancient stone bridge. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

3 . Bridge End, Warkworth An aerial view of the property with the River Coquet beyond. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales