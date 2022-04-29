Originally the Factor's House for Belford Hall, the property dates back to 1820's and offers substantial two storey accommodation, with many of the period features one would expect from a home of this age and style.

Currently utilised as a family home, the property has played an integral part of the village community over the years, also being the village doctors practice and home from the 1940s.

It is being marketed by Sanderson Young, Alnwick, with a guide price of £850,000.

Take a closer look with these 15 pictures.

1. Overview Belford Villa is a beautiful detached home, occupying a superb private garden site of approximately 0.47 of an acre. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

2. Drawing room The traditional drawing room has fabulous full length sash style windows to a walk in large bay overlooking the gardens. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

3. Kitchen A fitted kitchen in a traditional style with built in AGA to chimney breast and a central island. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales

4. Belford Villa The main access is via a Palladian style portico giving access to a spacious entrance hallway. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales