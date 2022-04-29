Originally the Factor's House for Belford Hall, the property dates back to 1820's and offers substantial two storey accommodation, with many of the period features one would expect from a home of this age and style.
Currently utilised as a family home, the property has played an integral part of the village community over the years, also being the village doctors practice and home from the 1940s.
It is being marketed by Sanderson Young, Alnwick, with a guide price of £850,000.
Take a closer look with these 15 pictures.
