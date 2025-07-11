The Friars, named after the former 13th-century Dominican Friary, is a spacious five-bedroom family home with an adjoining cottage, over four acres of land and buckets of historic character in a sought-after location.
1. The Friars
The property benefits from open views across rolling farmland, yet remains within walking distance of Bamburgh Beach. Photo: Rightmove
2. Living area
The house has many of its original period features such as multiple fireplaces and elegant slash windows. Photo: Rightmove
3. Dining room
The house has five reception rooms. Photo: Rightmove
4. Large windows
The large windows throughout the home offer optimal natural light. Photo: Rightmove
