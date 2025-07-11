Historic Grade II listed Georgian home near Bamburgh hits market for £3.2m

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:02 BST
A Grade II listed Georgian house with period features on the outskirts of beautiful Bamburgh is for sale.

The Friars, named after the former 13th-century Dominican Friary, is a spacious five-bedroom family home with an adjoining cottage, over four acres of land and buckets of historic character in a sought-after location.

The property is on the market for £3.2, available on Rightmove and being marketed by Knight Frank.

The property benefits from open views across rolling farmland, yet remains within walking distance of Bamburgh Beach.

1. The Friars

The property benefits from open views across rolling farmland, yet remains within walking distance of Bamburgh Beach.

The house has many of its original period features such as multiple fireplaces and elegant slash windows.

2. Living area

The house has many of its original period features such as multiple fireplaces and elegant slash windows.

The house has five reception rooms.

3. Dining room

The house has five reception rooms.

The large windows throughout the home offer optimal natural light.

4. Large windows

The large windows throughout the home offer optimal natural light.

