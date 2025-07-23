Just a stones-through away from the historic Chillingham Castle, The Manor House is a stone-built detached Georgian family home designed by Sir Jeffery Wyatville in 1828.
1. The Manor House
The Manor House is a stunning Grade II listed home with period features and modern touches. Photo: Rightmove
2. Manor house Cottage
The property includes a two-bed cottage suitable for holiday-let. Photo: Rightmove
3. Reception room
The core of the house is accessed through a spacious wooden-floored reception hall with cloakroom. Photo: Rightmove
4. Original features
The house contains large arched windows, high ceilings and original fireplaces. Photo: Rightmove
