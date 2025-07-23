Historic Grade II Chillingham home designed by Sir Jeffery Wyatville hits market for £1m

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:09 BST
A Grade II listed property in Chillingham designed by a celebrated architect in the 1800s has hit the market.

Just a stones-through away from the historic Chillingham Castle, The Manor House is a stone-built detached Georgian family home designed by Sir Jeffery Wyatville in 1828.

The property is currently up for sale for £1m, available on Rightmove and being marketed by Strutt and Parker.

The Manor House is a stunning Grade II listed home with period features and modern touches.

1. The Manor House

The Manor House is a stunning Grade II listed home with period features and modern touches. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The property includes a two-bed cottage suitable for holiday-let.

2. Manor house Cottage

The property includes a two-bed cottage suitable for holiday-let. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The core of the house is accessed through a spacious wooden-floored reception hall with cloakroom.

3. Reception room

The core of the house is accessed through a spacious wooden-floored reception hall with cloakroom. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The house contains large arched windows, high ceilings and original fireplaces.

4. Original features

The house contains large arched windows, high ceilings and original fireplaces. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Grade IIRightmoveGeorgian
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice