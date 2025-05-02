Belmont marks the birthplace of the Longhorsley Mission, serving as a place of worship for over a century.
It is also a former newsagents but has now been turned into a stunning family home.
It is for sale through Bradley Hall, Alnwick, with a guide price of £650,000.
1. Belmont
This exceptional detached property is nestled in the desirable village of Longhorsley. Photo: RightMove
2. Kitchen
The impressive kitchen features sleek, handleless cabinetry, granite worktops, and integrated appliances. Photo: RightMove
3. Hallway
A welcoming hallway featuring a striking handmade oak staircase. Photo: RightMove
4. Kitchen 2
Patio doors open directly onto the garden. Photo: RightMove
