Historic former chapel and newsagent in Longhorsley for sale after conversion into stunning family home

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 13:47 BST
An historic property in Longhorsley, near Morpeth, is on the market after a full renovation.

Belmont marks the birthplace of the Longhorsley Mission, serving as a place of worship for over a century.

It is also a former newsagents but has now been turned into a stunning family home.

It is for sale through Bradley Hall, Alnwick, with a guide price of £650,000.

This exceptional detached property is nestled in the desirable village of Longhorsley.

The impressive kitchen features sleek, handleless cabinetry, granite worktops, and integrated appliances.

A welcoming hallway featuring a striking handmade oak staircase.

Patio doors open directly onto the garden.

