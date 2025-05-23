The four-bedroom semi-detached home located in the serene village of Widdrington, nearby to Morpeth, was built in the 1850’s and retains many of its original features.
A private courtyard features at the front of the home, with a large and colourful garden at the back.
The cottage is being sold by Pattinson for £475k.
