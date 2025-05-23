Historic 1800s cottage with original Widdrington Castle stone for sale near Morpeth

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:49 BST
An idyllic cottage dating back to the 1800’s and bearing stone from the old Widdrington Castle is on the market.

The four-bedroom semi-detached home located in the serene village of Widdrington, nearby to Morpeth, was built in the 1850’s and retains many of its original features.

A private courtyard features at the front of the home, with a large and colourful garden at the back.

The cottage is being sold by Pattinson for £475k.

Four-bedroom cottage dating back to the 1850s and featuring stone from the old Widdrington Castle.

1. Widdrington cottage

Photo: Pattinson

Exterior.

2. Widdrington cottage

Photo: Pattinson

Courtyard.

3. Widdrington cottage

Photo: Pattinson

The Old Smithy.

4. Widdrington Cottage

Photo: Pattinson

