Buyers will get a glimpse of Kirkwood Astley Place at the end of the month.

Buyers will be able to view and secure the first available plots on the new development at a weekend long event in January at the Miller Homes’ Longridge Farm site in Bedlington.

The development will comprise 99 sustainable two to four-bedroom properties, each with an open plan kitchen/dining space, French doors leading to the garden and energy saving features such as external electric vehicle charging points, flue gas and waste water heat recovery systems and solar PV diverters, which divert excess electricity to the hot water cylinder.

More than 400 potential buyers have registered an interest in Astley Place and its range of properties.

Towards the top of the range is the four-bedroom Beauwood, fitted with solar panels and a detached garage, while the Kirkwood is equally light and spacious with generous ground floor bay window, a family area and separate laundry room. The detached three-bedroom Braxton has dual aspect principal bedroom, lounge and dining room and the twin-bedroom Denmont illustrates Miller Homes’ maximises light and space.

Sales director Lauren Angus said: “Independent financial advisers will be available at our Longridge Farm site throughout the weekend to give advice and guidance on the variety of buyer options and mortgage possibilities available so I would urge anyone interested in Astley Place to call in and find out more.”

The site office will open between 10:30am-5:30pm on January 18 and 19. Further information is available at https://bit.ly/Astleyplace.

For more information on Miller Homes’ developments in North East England visit: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx.