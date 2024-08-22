High demand prompts early release of first homes for sale at Bellway’s Killingworth development
Even though the first properties are not scheduled to be finished until May or June next year, more than 600 people had already enquired about the 539-home development near Newcastle.
So, Bellway took the decision to set up a sales cabin and hold the launch event on the 6 July, three months ahead of schedule.
And the launch weekend attracted more than 100 people, with four customers reserving properties there and then.
Since the event, a further two customers have reserved their new properties. Early bird reservations are now being offered at the site for future plots.
Bellway North East Sales Director Emma Chesterton said: “The launch was very successful and the level of interest here is exceptional. Launching early was certainly the right thing to do because customers are so eager to know more, to choose their plot and to secure the home they want.
“The strong response is not surprising because people in this area are well aware of Bellway’s excellent reputation. We have one buyer who has reserved their home having previously bought a Bellway property at Moorfields, so they certainly know they will be getting a high-quality home from their own personal experience.
“Not only that, the location is perfect for commuters as Newcastle city centre is only around six miles away.”
Computer-generated images of the development including street scenes and house types have now been released. The properties will be a range of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes.
The scheme is generating millions of pounds of investment for the area as Bellway has committed to paying out £3.2 million towards local services and infrastructure as part of its planning agreement.
That will include £1.1 million for bus services, £932,000 for education, £268,000 for road improvements, £214,000 for sports facilities, £194,000 for play areas/multi-use game areas and £173,000 for playing pitches.
Groundworks for the scheme are under way but construction of the properties themselves has not yet begun.
The first homes released for sale at Western Grange include a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses, with prices starting from £224,995.
For more information, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/western-grange or call the sales team on 0191 622 3310.
