The property is close to Morpeth, the A1, local amenities and the popular Ridley Arms pub.

Hidden gem of a property in a sought after location

A beautifully presented three-bedroom bungalow that would suit a variety of buyers has gone on the market.

By David Sedgwick
Friday, 6th May 2022, 7:00 am

The property on offer for sale in Netherton Park, in Stannington, is situated along a quiet lane with a long driveway and a garage in a block.

It is on the market with Pattinson for offers over £400,000.

For more visit https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=377327

1. Overview

The property on offer for sale is situated along a quiet lane with a long driveway and a garage in a block.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Lounge

The lounge includes a feature fireplace with gas fire plus an adjoining conversatory.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Conservatory

The conservatory adds additional space to the lounge.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen features modern wall, base and drawer units with granite worktops plus space for a dining table.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3