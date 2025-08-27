Dating back to 1807, Hartford Hall was originally built by William Burdon and is set within 52 acres of communal land, overlooking picturesque woodland and the River Blyth.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property is on Rightmove for £850k and being marketed by Bailey and Co.
1. Hartford Hall Estate
Hartford Hall is an imposing Grade II* listed building dating back to 1807. Photo: Rightmove
2. Hartford Hall Estate
The entrance lobby has picture windows, tiled flooring, and an atrium sky light. Photo: Rightmove
3. Hartford Hall Estate
The grand reception hall is fit with solid wood flooring, decorative ceiling, picture windows and a gorgeous staircase. Photo: Rightmove
4. drawing room.jpeg
The drawing room with a feature fireplace and large bay windows. Photo: Rightmove