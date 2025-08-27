Hartford Hall Bedlington: Grade II historic estate within 52 acres hits the market

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Aug 2025, 13:07 BST
A magnificent Grade II* estate in Bedlington with a rich history has hit the market.

Dating back to 1807, Hartford Hall was originally built by William Burdon and is set within 52 acres of communal land, overlooking picturesque woodland and the River Blyth.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property is on Rightmove for £850k and being marketed by Bailey and Co.

Hartford Hall is an imposing Grade II* listed building dating back to 1807.

1. Hartford Hall Estate

Hartford Hall is an imposing Grade II* listed building dating back to 1807. Photo: Rightmove

The entrance lobby has picture windows, tiled flooring, and an atrium sky light.

2. Hartford Hall Estate

The entrance lobby has picture windows, tiled flooring, and an atrium sky light. Photo: Rightmove

The grand reception hall is fit with solid wood flooring, decorative ceiling, picture windows and a gorgeous staircase.

3. Hartford Hall Estate

The grand reception hall is fit with solid wood flooring, decorative ceiling, picture windows and a gorgeous staircase. Photo: Rightmove

The drawing room with a feature fireplace and large bay windows.

4. drawing room.jpeg

The drawing room with a feature fireplace and large bay windows. Photo: Rightmove

