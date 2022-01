Aln House on South Road has seven bedrooms, five with en-suite shower rooms and two more with bathrooms.

The property dates back to around 1904 and boasts original features such as ornate cornicing, wood panelling and attractive fireplace.

A range of improvements have also been made since 2018 including a total re-wire, new insulation, radiators with thermostatic valves, replacement UPVC door and windows.

It is on the market for offers over £585,000 with George F White, Alnwick.

Aln House, on South Road, was built in the early 20th century.

A sitting room with bay window overlooking the front and fitted book shelves.

A second sitting room.

A bright and charming dining room which overlooks the front garden.