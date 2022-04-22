Handsome home in popular Northumberland village hits the market for just under £1 million

The five-bedroom property on Station Road occupied a plot of over half an acre and comes with views of the castle.
It is being marketed by RE-MAX Northumberland for offers over £950,000.
Take a closer look with these 11 pictures of the property.
1. Station Road
The property occupies a large plot and is set in a fabulous wraparound garden.
Photo: RightMove
2. Lounge
The lounge is dual aspect with a square box bay window to the front and a window overlooking the rear garden.
Photo: RightMove
3. Garden room
The garden room is finished with a lovely tiled limestone floor which benefits from electric underfloor heating.
Photo: RightMove
4. Office
To the right of the front door is a room currently used as an office, but this could be used as a good-sized double ground floor bedroom, a playroom or a further sitting room/snug.
Photo: RightMove