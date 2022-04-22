Station Road, Warkworth.

Handsome home in popular Northumberland village hits the market for just under £1 million

A large family home has come to the market in the sought-after village of Warkworth.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:11 pm

The five-bedroom property on Station Road occupied a plot of over half an acre and comes with views of the castle.

It is being marketed by RE-MAX Northumberland for offers over £950,000.

Take a closer look with these 11 pictures of the property.

1. Station Road

The property occupies a large plot and is set in a fabulous wraparound garden.

2. Lounge

The lounge is dual aspect with a square box bay window to the front and a window overlooking the rear garden.

3. Garden room

The garden room is finished with a lovely tiled limestone floor which benefits from electric underfloor heating.

4. Office

To the right of the front door is a room currently used as an office, but this could be used as a good-sized double ground floor bedroom, a playroom or a further sitting room/snug.

