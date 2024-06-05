Green Light for New Homes on Tyneside
Members of North Tyneside’s planning committee voted unanimously to approve the 5-star housebuilder’s plans for 199 new homes off Station Road.
Located next to Rising Sun Country Park, the site is close to the A19 and just under 5 miles from Newcastle city centre.
A mix of properties will be provided on this next phase including apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached houses.
Approval was granted in 2018 for up to 593 homes on the land with 25% of which being transferred to a housing provider or sold at a discount rate.
Over £3.8 million of funding is being provided by Persimmon to go towards improvements in local education, sports and healthcare provision as well as a contribution towards a Travel Plan for residents.
The development will boast significant areas of landscaping with well-designed connected streets and pedestrian and cycle connectivity throughout the scheme.
Richard Cook, Land Director at Persimmon North East said: ‘We’re pleased that committee members have voted to reaffirm the Council’s recommendation for approval.
“This development will provide a range of house types for young people, families and downsizers alike with excellent access to local amenities.
“In addition to delivering much needed quality new housing, approval of these plans secures further investment in North Tyneside.”