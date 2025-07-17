Green light for 59 new homes in South East Northumberland

Planning has been approved for the delivery of 59 new homes in Guide Post, South East Northumberland, part of a wider development of over 100 new homes.

Consett based Amethyst Homes will start work on the first phase of development this summer, which will include 59, two, three and four bedroomed detached and semi-detached properties.

Richard Bass, Managing Director at Amethyst Homes said: “It is brilliant news that this development – The Woodlands – has been approved. It will deliver much needed housing to the area, which in turn will bring stimulus to the local economy.

“The Woodlands lies between the villages of Guide Post and Choppington, just off the A1068,it is nearby the picturesque town of Morpeth and Bedlington both of which offer a variety of local amenities and facilities. Works are set to commence later this year, with the first homes complete and ready to move into by summer 2026.”

An example of one of the house styles which will be built by Amethyst Homes at the Guide Post development.

All properties at the Woodlands will be built to Amethyst Homes high specification and will include Solar Panels and Electric Vehicle charging points.

The development is ideally situated with access to the coast, Newcastle city centre and the countryside and benefits from the new Northumberland trainline which is now in operation.

Established in 2013, Amethyst Homes has built its business around its customers - with a strong emphasis on providing quality, sustainable homes in the communities in which people choose to live and work. To date it has built over 600 properties in the Northeast.

Currently delivering projects in Consett, East Sleekburn in Southeast Northumberland and in Newcastle, Amethyst specialises in a wide range of housing from homes well suited to first time buyers, for those looking for a larger, family property, right through to bungalows.

In addition to its home building successes, since the beginning of 2022, Amethyst has trained two apprentices and invested over £3m into local jobs and training opportunities within the supply chain.

The company recently maintained its 5-star customer satisfaction rating from the Home Builders Federation (awarded in 2024 and 2025) and was awarded Gold for the last three consecutive years by independent research company, In-House Research, with over 90% of customers surveyed stating that they would recommend Amethyst Homes to friends and family.

For more information and the range of properties available, please visit: www.amethysthomes.co.uk