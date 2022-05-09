Green-fingered Amble students brighten up school's community gardens

Members of the extracurricular club, which launched in January, have been busy planting and tending to community gardens within the school, helped by donations from Amble’s Morrisons.
The club is focused on making eco-friendly changes and improvements, and after tackling an in-school recycling challenge, club members decided to turn their attention to gardening.
Now the foundations for some fantastic flower beds have been planted, the group plans to tend and maintain the garden areas during their weekly club meetings.
Teacher Jessica Chapman said: “We hope the new flowers and plants will encourage wildlife to flourish and will become features for the whole school community to enjoy. All the members of JCSC Environmental Club would like to send our thanks to Morrisons, Amble for the kind donation of plants and other items to get our school community garden project started."