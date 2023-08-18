News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Grand house with amazing views of River Tweed and iconic railway bridge up for sale in Berwick

A grand Victorian property occupying arguably the best location in Berwick has come to the market.
By Ian Smith
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 17:41 BST

Tweedsyde on Castle Terrace offers breath-taking views over the River Tweed, sea and countryside beyond with the added advantage of being just a short walk from the train station.

The five bedroom property is on the market with Rettie & Co with a guide price of £1.2m.

Take a closer look with these 15 pictures.

The view over the River Tweed and Royal Border Bridge.

1. Castle Terrace 1

The view over the River Tweed and Royal Border Bridge. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
An aerial view showing the extensive gardens.

2. Castle Terrace 2

An aerial view showing the extensive gardens. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
The handsome Victorian home occupies arguably the best location in the town.

3. Castle Terrace 3

The handsome Victorian home occupies arguably the best location in the town. Photo: RightMove

Photo Sales
Looking back to the property, which lies near the railway station and the ruins of Berwick Castle.

4. Castle Terrace prop 14.jpeg

Looking back to the property, which lies near the railway station and the ruins of Berwick Castle. Photo: Castle Terrace 4

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianBerwick