Grand house with amazing views of River Tweed and iconic railway bridge up for sale in Berwick
A grand Victorian property occupying arguably the best location in Berwick has come to the market.
Tweedsyde on Castle Terrace offers breath-taking views over the River Tweed, sea and countryside beyond with the added advantage of being just a short walk from the train station.
The five bedroom property is on the market with Rettie & Co with a guide price of £1.2m.
Take a closer look with these 15 pictures.
