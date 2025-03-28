The house, located in the heart of the town on Bondgate Without, is full of character boasting high ceilings and ample living space set across four floors, as well as outdoor space perfect for entertaining guests.
1. Alnwick townhouse
A four-story, four-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Alnwick, currently being successfully used as a holiday let. Photo: Rightmove
2. Exterior (Bondgate Without)
The property is conveniently located in the town centre on Bondgate Without, close to shops, restaurants and attractions. Photo: Rightmove
3. Dining room
The dining and living areas on the ground floor feature high ceilings and large windows. Photo: Rightmove
4. Living area
A spacious living area with a log burning fire. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.