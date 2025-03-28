Grade II listed Alnwick townhouse with roof terrace hits the market for offers over £395,000

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 28th Mar 2025, 12:16 BST
A four-bedroom Grade II listed Alnwick townhouse with a roof terrace has hit the market.

The house, located in the heart of the town on Bondgate Without, is full of character boasting high ceilings and ample living space set across four floors, as well as outdoor space perfect for entertaining guests.

The property is on Rightmove for an asking price of offers over £395,000, and being marketed by Northumberland Properties.

A four-story, four-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Alnwick, currently being successfully used as a holiday let.

The property is conveniently located in the town centre on Bondgate Without, close to shops, restaurants and attractions.

The dining and living areas on the ground floor feature high ceilings and large windows.

A spacious living area with a log burning fire.

