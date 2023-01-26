Glitzy three-storey five-bed Northumberland home with stylish interior and sunken hot tub hits the market
This stunning five-bed Longframlington home is breathtaking.
By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 2:25pm
On the market for £795,000 with Sanderson Young, this huge three-storey stone-built property features a glorious sitting room with wood-burner, a large L-shaped dining kitchen with central island, a main bedroom with en suite and dressing room, and a garden with lawns to the front and back as well as a sunken hot tub and an integral garage. Take a look around...
